Singer Sunitha Starts New Business With Her Husband

Tollywood singer Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni on January 9th,2021 in Hyderabad. The wedding took plae amidst close family members and friends.

We all know that Sunitha's husband Ram Veerapaneni founded his own company named 'Mango Mass Media' in 2008 and released many Telugu movies in the US for the Telugu viewers there on the channel My Mango TV. He also stepped into other ventures like Mango Music, My Mango Application and Mango News.

Now the news is that Sunitha is also going to look after the business of Ram. It is said that both of them are planning to produce webseries. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it.

Sunitha Upadrasta is an Indian playback singer and voice actor who primarily works in Telugu films. She sang many songs in the films. She is a recipient of nine Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South in various categories.