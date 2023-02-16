Singer Sunitha Pregnant? Here's What She Said

Singer Sunitha needs no introduction. She usually stays away from the media. Over the past few days, rumors are doing the rounds that the singer is pregnant.

In January 2021, Sunitha had a her second wedding with businessman Ramakrishna Veerapaneni. Sunitha has two children from her first marriage. In a recent media interaction, Sunitha was asked about the latest rumor that is she pregnant.

She answered, "Am I pregnant? I seriously don't know. I would be happy if people stop spreading the rumors. They can't do anything to me or my life". Sunitha officially confirmed that she is not pregnant.

In the meantime, Sunitha is awaiting to launch his son Akash into films. He will be soon making his debut in movies with unnamed film. K. Raghavendra Rao is producing it.