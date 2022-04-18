Singer Sunitha Launches Neeku Naaku Rasunte

Yash Entertainment is producing a movie titled "Neeku Naaku Rasunte". Presented by Yash Raj, the film is directed by "Gana" maker KS Varma. What is unique about the project is that its director, Varma, is taking care of the maximum number of crafts to create a world record.

The film's song recording is on. Eshwar, Sai Vikranth, Rishi, and Surya are the lead characters. The banner Yash Entertainments was also launched today by producers Sravanthi Palagani and Abhishek Avala at Hyderabad's Film Chamber.

Also Read: Samantha Completes Dubbing For Shaakuntalam

Speaking on the occasion, guest and playback singer Sunitha said, "By setting up the banner, the producers have won half the battle. Varma Garu is immersed in 24 crafts with the aim of making it to the Guinness Book of World Records. I hope this one becomes a very novel experiment. I wish the entire unit all the best. This is the first time that I have sung a song live for a film. It's a record for me personally. I wish the director and producers all the best."

Director KS Varma said, "The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Artists from all languages are working. I am handling all 24 crafts myself. Live recording has been done. I am confident that the audience will embrace the film and recognise the hard work. A prominent National Award-winning actress is going to act in our movie."

Producers Sravanthi Palagani and Abhishek Avala said, "Yash Raj Films has made films that Indians can be proud of. That's why I have picked the name for our banner. Yash Raj is also my son's name. It's a lucky name. We had to make a movie in 2020 itself. But we didn't find a suitable story. We liked our director, Varma Garu's, story and decided to produce the project. We are confident that the story is strong enough. That's why we are producing the movie. Talented technicians have been chosen. We are planning to produce three movies this year. And new talents will be given a platform. "Neeku Naaku Rasunte" will go on the floors in May. It will be shot in Hyderabad, Araku, Vizag, Mangalore, Ooty, Chennai and other places."

Actors Eshwar, Sai Vikranth, Rishi, and Surya said, "We thank the producers and the director for this opportunity. We have been journeying with the team for the past 6 months. Our director is multi-talented. We are feeling at home."

Other Cast Members:

Satyaraj, Suman, Ali, Raghu Babu, Gautham Raju, Tanikella Bharani, Uttej and others.

Crew:

Banner: Yash Entertainments

Producers: Sravanthi Palagani and Abhishek Avala

Director: KS Varma, 24 crafts

Music programmer: TR Krishna Chetan

Cinematographer: Hemanth BM

Action Director: Kanishka Sharma

Art Director: Nani

Editor: Antony

Executive Producer: Suresh Babu

Managers: Mohan Kumar M, Mohan Raj

Co-Directors: RV Suresh, P Jagannadh Reddy

PRO: Vadde Marenna