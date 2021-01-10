Tollywood singer Sunitha's marriage took place in a simple and private manner on January 9th night. The wedding was performed in a temple at Shamshabad amidst close friends and family members. Here is the video, just give a look at it. We 'SakshiPost' wish 'Sunitha and Ram' a lifetime of love and happiness.

A few days ago, Sunitha shared a pic in which one could see all her family members and Ram. Sharing the pic, she captioned it as, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

Here are the photos.

Renu Desai shared a beautiful video of Sunitha on her Instagram. She captioned it as, "Nothing but love and loads of loveeeeeeee for you Sunitha." Here is the video.

(Courtesy: YouTube and Instagram)