Singer Sid Sriram Per Song Remuneration

Sid Sriram is one of the most popular singers in Tollywood. He has lent his voice to many hit songs in Telugu movies including Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala Maate Vinadhuga, Samajavaragamana's from Ala vaikunthapurramuloo, Neeli Neeli Aakasam and Srivalli song in Pushpa.

Most of Sid Sriram's songs has become a rage amongst music lovers in a short span. Do you know how much Sid Sriram charges per one song? If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Sid Sriram is said to be charging Rs 7 lakh per song.

I guess filmmakers have no worries as all of his songs become chart busters.

