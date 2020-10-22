Singer Rahul Sipligunj Reveals This About Noel Sean

Popular Singer Noel Sean is one of the boldest and strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He is one popular faces in the house. Sadly, he couldn’t escape from online trolling. Recently, Noel got trolled on social media for lying about his parent's occupation. Actually, Noel's father works in Defense while his mother is a housewife but Noel Sean hasn’t said the truth about his parents to gain sympathy from the audience.

Later, Noel Sean brother shared one video on Instagram that his brother didn’t lie to gain votes with sympathy. The latest to join the bandwagon list is none other than Rahul Sipligunj. If you may recall, Rahul Sipligunj was winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Rahul revealed few interesting facts about Noel Sean, ‘Noel is a very genuine person and he is like a brother to me. We are together for many years and I know him best than anyone.

He is playing well but something is lacking in him a kind of energy. Noel is not playing sympathy or fake game. It's common for every contestant to get trolled on social media for one or another reason. So, we just have to wait for the time to heal our problems. I requested all my fans and followers to support Noel until he grabs the winner title. Don’t get distracted with negative comments, please vote for him'.