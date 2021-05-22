Singer Madhu Priya Complains To Hyderabad Police About Prank Calls

Singer Madhu Priya is one of the popular playback singers in Tollywood. Recently, she approached the police by stating that she is getting blank calls and spam calls from unknown numbers. She complained to Hyderabad She Team through email. She gave the numbers of the calls to the cybercrime police.

Police have a filed case against them under sections 509, 354(B). They have started investigating the case as per the details Madhu Priya provided them

Madhu Priya became a household name with the song “Adapillina Adapillina’ amma. Later, she also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu. Madhu Priya crooned her last song in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekeevaru and the song goes “He is so cute, he is so handsome." And you know, the song became a chartbuster amongst music lovers.