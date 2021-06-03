CHENNAI: 'Kalaimamani' Patrayani Sangeetha Rao, who worked as an assistant music director associated with the legendary playback singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, passed away after he contracted Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment in a Chennai hospital and breathed his last on Wednesday night at 9 PM. The talented music composer was 101 years old.

Sangeetha Rao was born on November 2, 1920, in Kindam Agraharam, Vizianagaram district of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Sangeetha Rao's real name was Narasimha Murthy and belonged to the third generation of the Patrayani musical family. However, he is best known as a musician who is specialised in playing the harmonium. Sangeetha Rao's was associated with Telugu cinema for about twenty-five years till 1974 as an assistant to Ghantasala.

His father Patrayani Seetharama Sastry was Ghantasala's guru. He won Ghantasala's confidence in the early stages of his career. Known for his wonderful compositions for dance guru Vempati Chinna Satyam's Kuchipudi performances, Sangeetha Rao was widely respected all over for his craft.

Sangeetha Rao also was also known in the field of literature. Sangeetha Rao's works were printed in famous newspapers like Telugu Swatantra, Andhra Prabha, Andhra Patrika and Jagathi.

The Government of Tamil Nadu honoured Sangeetha Rao with the title of Kalaimamani which was presented to him by J Jayalalitha who was the Chief Minister then. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. Several musicians and celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industry paid tributes to the musician.