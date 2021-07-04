Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Pregnant? Here's The Truth

Chinmayi was the face of the #MeToo movement in South India, where she encouraged victims of sexual harassment to name and shame their predators. She had claimed that National Award-winning poet Vairamuthu had harassed her, but this was of no use to her because she lacked evidence to back up her claims.

As a result, she has been attacked by netizens, as well as abused for her bold statements. Those remarks, however, have not deterred her from speaking out on issues affecting women, the most recent example being dowry harassment in Kerala.

Now, there was news that she is pregnant. She recently attended her brother-in- law's wedding. Her husband Rahul Ravindran shared a few photos on social media. "Wishing my babies @subiksharaman and @Rohit Ravindran an amazing life together (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

Many people were curious if Chinmayi was pregnant after the photos went viral. Several YouTube channels posted videos with clickbait headlines claiming that she and Rahul are expecting a child. Chinamayi, enraged by the rumours, took to Instagram stories to give it back to YouTube channels and ask everyone to stop speculating.

Here is the post