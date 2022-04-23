Simbu's Bullet Song From Ram Pothineni's The Warrior Released

The Warriorr, Ram Pothineni and ace director N Lingusamy's upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film has a special song crooned by leading Kollywood star Simbu aka STR.

The 'Bullet' song set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad was launched this evening at a star-studded event at Phoenix Mall in Chennai. Both the Telugu and Tamil versions were released in the presence of top guns of southern cinema and the film’s crew.

The song shot in grand sets with rich making is a power-packed one that is an absolute treat to listen and watch. STR has pumped in immense energy with his voice and rendition, while Devi Sri Prasad's flag flies high with his signature beats.

The big highlight being the lyric video comes with high voltage steps by Ram Pothineni. He simply sets the screens on fire with electrifying movements and it is a delight to watch.

Proving once again why he is one of the top dancers in Tollywood, Ram Pothineni’s moves are sure to make the audience ask for more in theaters. Krithi Shetty is right jodi for Ram in the song. Simbu, a good friend of Ram Pothineni, Lingusamy and Devi Sri Prasad, has sung many songs in Tamil and he has given his best to Bullet in The Warriorr.

The stylish number is going to be one of the many high points of the movie, which is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

Aadhi Pinisetty, who is popular in both Kollywood and Tollywood, plays the antagonist in The Warriorr, while Krithi Shetty plays the heroine.

Earlier known as RAPO19, the title of the film was revealed in style recently. Along with a poster that featured Ram Pothineni as a police officer wielding a gun with a tough look and with cops surounding him, the title of the movie was unveiled as The Warriorr.

And, to mark Valentine’s Day, the first look poster of the film’s heroine Krithi Shetty was released on February 14. It featured her as Whistle Mahalakshmi in a trendy look. And, on Maha Sivarathri day, the menacing first look of Aadhi was released.

According to the movie's team, the film will surpass the anticipations and will be one of the memorable police stories of south Indian cinema. The Warriorr comes after the success of iSmart Shankar of Ram Pothineni. Akshara Gowda will be seen in an important role in this flick.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, The Warriorr is expected to be a feather in the production house's hat. The action drama will be presented by Pavan Kumar and it is a Devi Sri Prasad musical. Cinematography is by Sujith Vaassudev.