SIIMA Nominations For Best Film 2020: Check Tollywood Movie List

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) recently announced its nominations for 2020. SIIMA is the most popular awards show in South India. SIIMA recognises the best films and performances from the past year in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Earlier, SIIMA officials took to their Twitter handle and announced that SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India, announces its leading Nominations for 2020. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Love Mocktail, Popcorn Monkey Tiger & French Biryani (Kannada) and Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) are being nominated for this year's awards.

Due to the COVID situation, the organisers weren't able to conduct the 2019 SIIMA awards. So it seems like the officials might organise both the 2019 and 2020 SIIMA awards this year. Vote for your Favorite at https://siima.in/2019-nominations.php

Check Out The List of movies nominated for this year

SIIMA 2019 Best Director Nominations | Telugu

1: Director Vamshi for Maharshi

2: Nandini Reddy for Oh Baby

3: Purijagan for Ismart Shankar

4: AnilRavipudi for F2

5: Gowtam for Jersey

6: Shiva Nirvana for Majili

SIIMA 2019 Best Director Nominations | Tamil

1: Lokesh for Kaithi

2: Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe

3: VetriMaaran for Asuran

4: Ram for Peranbu

5: R. Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu Size 7

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Malayalam

1: Lucifer

2: Uyare

3: Jallikattu

4: Unda

5: Kumbalangi Nights

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Kannada

1: Bell Bottom

2: Natasaarvabhowma

3: Avane Sriman Narayana

4: Bharaate

5: Yajamana

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Tamil

1: Viswasam

2: Peranbu

3: Asuran

4: Namma Veettu Pillai

5: Kaithi

SIIMA 2019 Best Film Nominations | Telugu

1: Maharshi

2: Jersey

3: Majili

4: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5: F2