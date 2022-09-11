SIIMA 2022 Telugu Movie Winners Full List: Allu Arjun Best Actor For Pushpa

The 10th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) awards which happened in Bengaluru saw who's who from the south Indian cinema industry marking their attendance. Winners of SIIMA for Telugu and Kannada movies were announced last night. Here's a look at 2022 SIIMA winners list for Tollywood.

Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack

Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha

Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena

Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda

Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)

Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu

Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

