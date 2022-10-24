Siddhu's Film Titled Tillu Square

Young hero Siddhu’s last film DJ Tillu ended up as one of the biggest hits of 2022. DJ Tillu which started as a small film created wonders at the box office. Now, the team is coming up with a second installment. The Entertainer of the year, Mass Rocket Tillu aka Our Star Boy Siddhu is coming this time with Tillu Square and assures double the fun, and double the entertainment. Anupama Parameswaran joins the cast as the leading lady opposite Siddhu.

The title poster presents Siddhu in a youthful avatar in torn jeans and a stylish jacket with messy hair. The gesture of Siddhu will appeal to the youth. Coming to the announcement video, Siddhu argues with traffic police who conduct late-night drunk driving checks in the city. Calls himself as a hero, he reveals his plans of casting Pooja Hegde for the movie. But as she can’t sign his movie due to her busy schedule, he settles for another busy actress Anupama Parameswaran. The teaser increases the interest on the movie.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie on the popular production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Mallik Ram is directing the film, while Srikara Studios presents it.

The shoot of Tillu Square began recently and the makers have announced to release the movie in March, 2023. Singer Ram Miriyala who crooned the title song of DJ Tillu is scoring music for Tillu Square. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranks the camera, and Navin Nooli will edit the movie. A.S. Prakash is the art director.