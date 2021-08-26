Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vimal Krishna's DJ Tillu In Last Stages Of Production

Young and talented actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has created a niche for himself by doing different genre movies. His ongoing flick under the direction of Vimal Krishna is also going to be another atypical hilarious entertainer.

DJ Tillu is the title locked for the film and the same is announced through a poster. The title logo looks funky, so is the poster. There is a sports Lancer car with the protagonist’s character name as number plate. The statements on the car designate his aggressive nature in the movie.

Siddhu has also penned story, screenplay along with Vimal Krishna, while dialogues are written by the actor alone. Most happening production house Sithara Entertainments is producing the film which is done with its shooting, except for a song.

Neha Shetty plays Siddhu’s love interest, while Prince Cecil will be seen in a vital role in the film produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Sri Charan Pakala renders tunes, while Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is the lensman. Navin Nooli and Avinash Kolla take care of editing and art departments respectively.

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi, Narra Srinivas

