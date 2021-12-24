Shyam Singha Roy Twitter Review: Nani Movie Opens to Positive Talk

Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is all set to hit the big screens across the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana not to mention some other South Indian states too.

The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapallli. Mickey J Meyer has scored the music. Shyam Singha Roy has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crores.

The benefit shows were held in some parts of the state and here's a look at what the audience has to say about Nani's Shyam Singha Roy on Twitter.

Positive reports pouring in for #ShyamSinghaRoy from overseas early premier shows..seems like a clean hit for @NameisNani at box office after a while 👌👌 — Steve Stifler (@steve_reddy_) December 23, 2021

#ShyamSinghaRoy Entertaining First half and meaningful second half. Climax is excellent. @NameisNani outstanding performance as usual. “Sirivennela” song is soul of the film 👌👌 in the flashback. Enjoyed it. @Rahul_Sankrityn congratulations 🎉🎉 — Vasanth K Karanam (@vasanthk21) December 23, 2021

Avg first half .. Ipude story loki vachadu director sir #ShyamSinghaRoy — 💵 N 🅰️ N ❗️ 📱🎉🔝 (@chiyan359) December 23, 2021

#ShyamSinghaRoy falls flat in 2nd half😥. Nani was Natural as usual 😎💯. Average watch🙄. 1st half was interesting but second half could have been better. An average outing😅😢. Expected more😭. @MickeyJMeyer must songs & BGM main asset fr sure👌😥. @NameisNani @IamKrithiShetty pic.twitter.com/kRL09ASkVr — Shyam (Love All. Serve All. Help Ever. Hurt Never) (@SaiShyamManohar) December 23, 2021

Back to back blockbuster movies in TFI. #ShyamSinghaRoy is a comeback movie of Nani. Kudos to @Rahul_Sankrityn whose direction is outstanding to say the least. That second half left me in awe. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot, directed, acted. Rahul you are something else — Manish Polisetty (@endhukureturns) December 23, 2021