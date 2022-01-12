Shyam Singha Roy Total Collections Worldwide

Natural star Nani's hardwork for Shaym Singh Roy has paid off. He was eagerly waiting to score a hit for the past two years. Nani's previous movies 'Tuck Jagadish' and V had a digital release due to the pandemic.

His fans were thrilled that the actor was able to release Shyam Singh Roy in theatres. The film earned glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. Talking about the latest collections, Shyam Singh Roy has made a business of Rs 22 cr so far at the worldwide box office.

Shyam Singh Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.