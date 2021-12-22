Shyam Singha Roy Release: Nani’s Massive Cutout At Devi Theatre RTC X Roads

Natural Star Nani’s most awaited film Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sankrityan under Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment will be gracing the theatres on December 24th. The film will release in all south Indian languages and Nani is promoting in other south states as well.

Devi 70MM at RTC X Roads is the main Theatre of the film and Shyam Singha Roy is the first movie for Nani to have theatrical release in last two years, as his last two movies had direct to OTT release. Fans are in early celebration mode.

They have erected a huge 63 feet cutout of Shyam Singha Roy at Devi theatre. What’s more, they have burst crackers and showered flowers on the cutout. It seems celebrations will be much more for FDFS at all the theatres to screen Shyam Singha Roy.