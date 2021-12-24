Natural Star Nani and Sai Pallavi are back on the big screen with another film Shyam Singha Roy after MCA. Shyam Singha Roy is a thriller helmed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Shyam Singha Roy stars Natural Star Nani in dual role with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty playing the female leads, and Madonna Sebastian in a key role. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation.

The film's music is composed by Mickey J. Meyer and cinematography done by Sanu John Varghese and editing by Naveen Nooli.

Positive reports afe pouring in for Shyam Singha Roy from overseas and early premiere shows. Shyam Singha Roy is a clean hit for Nani at the box office after a huge gap.

The audience says that the first half is entertaining and the second half is meaningful. Overall, the climax and Sirivennela song is said to be the soul of the movie.

However, the latest we hear is that the movie has been leaked by a few piracy sites like movierulz, telegram, and other websites after the very first show on the very first day of its release.

It is known that recording movie on your mobile phone in theatres and circulating them is unlawful Do watch and experience Shyam Singha Roy only on the big screen. Do not encourage piracy and If you come across any Shyam Singha Roy piracy copy, report to the cyber cell.

ReplyForward