Shyam Singha Roy Day 6 Collections: Nani Movie Dominates US Box Office

Shyam Singha Roy is unstoppable at the box office. Despite the low hype created around the movie before its theatrical release, Nani's Shyam Singha Roy's box office success proves that content is king.

Critics and audience have given their thumbs up to the movie and both Sai Pallavi and Nani have drawn a lot of praise from the audience.

The film is doing exceptionally well not just in domestic box office but foriegn Box Office too. Coming to Shyam Singha Roy day 6 box office collections, as per the figures estimated by the trade analysts is said to be around 42 lakhs and the total AP/Telangana collections is said to be around 25 crores. These are just estimated figures and the actual numbers could be way higher.

Coming to Nani's Shyam Singha Roy foriegn box office, the film is said to have raked in a whopping $650K at US box office and the latest we hear is that Shyam SIngha Roy makers have added the movie in more theatres and the film is said to be playing in 207 screens in the second week of the movie's theatrical release.

Shyam Singha Roy, based on reincarnation theme, was helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film features Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty and Nani in pivotal roles. Shyam SIngha Roy is bankrolled by Niharika ENtertainment.