Shyam Singha Roy Day 3 Collections: Nani Movie Turns Box Office Blockbuster

Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is raking in a decent chunk of money at the box office. The film has been receiving positive feedback from audiences, and the crowds in front of theaters are growing by the day.

We might say that Shyam Singha Roy's box office collections have been boosted by the Christmas holiday. According to a source, the film's worldwide earnings on its first day was approximately Rs 25 crores. On its second day, the film grossed over 12 crores. Other filmmakers have praised Shyam Singha Roy's success. Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty thanked the audience for their support and for making the film a success.

Shyam Singha Roy has received around Rs 16 crores on day three. So, as stated earlier, the Christmas weekend has given the film impressive collections. Profits appear to have been made within a week by the producers. In overseas, Shyam Singha Roy has collected half a million dollar.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, of Taxiwala fame. The film stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa, and Leela Samson.

It appears, there's no stopping Nani's movie at the box office.