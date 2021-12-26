Shyam Singha Roy Day 2 Collections: Nani Rules Christmas Box Office

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy has been drawing audience in huge numbers to the big screen. The movie has 100% occupancy till Sunday in both the Telugu states. Shyam Singha Roy grossed Rs 25 crore on its first day, returning half of the producers' investment.

In terms of day two box office collections, as per reports from trade circles, the film is said to have garnered between Rs 9 - 10 crore. The specific collections will be updated once the makers confirm it.

It is known that Shyam Sigha Roy is facing stiff competition at the box office from Ranveer Singh's 83 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Shyam Singha Roy is getting positive response from the audience.

As per the audience, Nani and Sai Pallavi have nailed their characters as Bengalis and their dialogue delivery in Bengali is perfect. Shyam Singha Roy is a thriller helmed ààby Taxiwaala fame director Rahul Sankrityan. The film stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa, and Leela Samson. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation and features Nani in a double role. As per latest box office reports, Shyam Singha Roy is said to be ruling overseas box office. The movie is said to have earned $400k+ at the foreign box office.