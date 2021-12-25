Shyam Singha Roy day 1 collections: Nani Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office 

Nani and Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy movie was released amid huge expectation. It seems that the movie has reached the expectations of the audience. Shyam Singha Roy is getting positive talk and the audience are impressed with the storyline. Critics praise the screening and production design. All shows of the movie got 100% occupancy in both states. The AP government seized many single theaters, which affected the collections slightly. Coming to the day one collections of Shyam Singha Roy, it has collected Rs 25 cr in one day. It seems that the movie might be in profit within one week.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan who co-wrote the film with Janga Satyadev. The film stars Nani in a dual role alongside Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, it is based on the theme of reincarnation. The movie showed the passable rebirth drama of Nani.