Shyam Singha Roy Beats Pushpa as Nani Overtakes Allu Arjun 

Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is creating records on the big screen, and IMDb gave the movie a higher rating than Pushpa. The movie is getting positive reviews from the audience for its different storyline. The movie showed the passable rebirth drama of Nani. The reviews say that Nani gave an excellent performance and was perfectly suited to the Bengali role. As we all know, Sai Pallavi will nail her character in any movie, and she proved it again. But her dancing skills are not shown in this movie. Taking all this analysis, Shyam Singha Roy's IMDb rating is 9.3, Google rating is 95% and BookMyShow is 90%. So always, Nani's Shyam Singha Roy beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa except in box office collections.

Anyway, coming to the collections of Shyam Singha Roy, it managed to collect Rs 4–6 cr at the boss office from both Telugu States. Shyam Singha Roy is a supernatural drama thriller film directed by Rahul Sankrityan who co-wrote the film with Janga Satyadev. The film stars Nani in a dual role alongside Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, it is based on the theme of reincarnation.