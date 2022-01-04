Shyam Singh Roy OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Looks like Natural star Nani has scored a hit with his last outing 'Shyam Singh Roy'. The film is doing decent business at the box office. Shyam Singh Roy is said to have entered the profit zone.

A section of the audience are scared to step out of the house to watch the film. Movie buffs and Nani fans are eagerly waiting for digital release.

Nani's Shyam Singh Roy digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. Shyam Singh Roy will start streaming on Netflix by end of this month.

The film is scheduled to be available on Netflix in the last week of January. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Shyam Singh Roy. Apart from Nani, Shyam Singh Roy features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.