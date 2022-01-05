Shyam Singh Roy Latest Box Office Collections

Natural Nani's latest outing 'Shyam Singh Roy' is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

Shyam Singha Roy is a commercial thriller in which Nani essays the role of a revolutionary writer and Sai Pallavi portrays the role of Devadasi. Shyam Singh Roy has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film has done very well at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, Nani's Shyam Singh Roy has managed to earn $800k plus and counting on foreign shores.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner, Niharika Entertainment.

