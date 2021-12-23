Shyam Singh Roy First Day Collection Prediction

Natural star Nani's upcoming film Shyam Singh Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. The film features Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

The makers have opened advance booking lines for Shyam Singh Roy in all the areas.

Tickets are selling like hot cakes in the Telugu states.

Looking at the advance booking of tickets, Nani's Shyam Singh Roy is expected to earn Rs 8 cr on the opening day at the ticket window.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan abn bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner, Niharika Entertainment.