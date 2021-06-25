Shruti Haasan's Double Workout For Salaar?

Rebel Star Prabhas will soon be resuming the shoot of his forthcoming flick 'Salaar'. He is all set to join the sets in the first week of July. We already told you that gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Recently, she got her first jab against the COVID virus. Now, she is hitting the gym to get back in shape, as she seems to have gained weight during the lockdown. Apart from Salaar, she doesn't have any movies in her kitty, as far as we know. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram.

She wrote on Instagram, which reads "Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I’m strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the 🥊 getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what work outs you love ?? I’m obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music for HOURS.

Check out the post here:



The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.