Shruti Haasan Wraps Her Part In Salaar

Shruti Haasan has had a splendid year with back-to-back hits- Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraaya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. Both the films were released for Sankranthi 2023. Waltair Veeraya became a blockbuster, while Veera Simha Reddy was a hit.

Talking about Shruti Haasan films, she will be seen next in the Prabhas starrer Salaar. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Salaar has been trending on social media. The reason behind the film to be trending online is that Shruti Haasan has wrapped up her portions in it. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.