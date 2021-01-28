Shruti Haasan Joins Prabhas Salaar Team

Shruti Haasan has joined the crew of Prashant Neel's much talked about magnum opus Salaar. Today happens to be the birthday of the actress and the makers released a poster to announce the new addition to the cast of Salaar.

The movie was recently launched in Hyderabad which was also attended by a few Karnataka ministers and KGF actor Yash among others. Prashant Neel, who's now become a household name across India, will direct this movie with Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas in the lead role.

There was a lot of controversy over the title Salaar after which the director himself clarified and explained the actual meaning of the word while also stating the reason behind naming the movie Salaar. Prabhas will soon join the sets of Salaar after his Radhe Shyam concludes. Salaar is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production unit which has bankrolled KGF Chapter 2, one of the most hyped movies in recent times. Expectations have skyrocketed following the announcement of another big-budget movie.

Meanwhile, Fans of Prabhas are miffed with Radhe Shyam's director over the delayed updates about the movie.

On the other hand, Prashant Neel is now busy giving finishing touches to KGF Chapter 2 which is all set to hit the screens soon too.