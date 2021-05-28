Shruti Haasan Heaps Praises On Prabhas

Looks like 2021 is going to be the best year for Gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan. She delivered two back-to-back hits with Ravi Teja’s KRACK and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan got a great opportunity to work with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel in Salaar. Several actors are looking forward to work with Prashanth Neel or Prabhas, as they are the most sought-after actor and director in Tollywood. Luckily, she got the chance to fulfill her dream by working with them in Salaar.

Recently, She was asked about her journey with Prabhas, she stated, “I have only shot for a small portion of Salaar till now. Prabhas is the most humble person and he carries a lot of positivity. It has been a great feeling to be a part of upcoming big-budget action drama Salaar.”

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner.