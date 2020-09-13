Director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated movies in the Telugu film industry. The film was supposed to hit the theatres this year but it has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen essaying the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, respectively. Apart from lead actors, ‘RRR’ has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Shriya, and Ajay Devgn. Without a doubt, we would say that the cast and crew are pretty much excited to work with Rajamouli.

Here comes Shriya Saran, who shared how lucky to be a part of the prestigious film ‘RRR’. She has spilled beans about her role in ‘RRR’ to a leading tabloid. She said that, “Though it’s a cameo appearance, it felt great to work with SS Rajamoili again. He has a grand vision and trying something very different. Hope this pandemic is over soon. So they can wrap up the shoot and release the film”.

Shriya will be seen as the wife to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in ‘RRR’. Sources say that She will appear in the second half of the movie. It marks the second collaboration of Shriya with Rajamouli after blockbuster hit Chatrapathi. Prabhas and Shriya acted together in the movie.

RRR is going to be released in multiple languages. The film is being made on a huge budget. The film is bankrolled by Danayya under the banner D.V.V Entertainments.