Is Shriya Saran Out of RRR?

Sizzling actress Shriya Saran used to be one of the most sought after actors to play female leads in Tollywood movies during the 90s. She has worked with all the A-list actors in Tollywood right from Mahesh Babu to Prabhas. For the past few years, she has been missing from the action. It is worth mentioning here that Shriya who got married in 2018 has not been active in the movie circle. Last year, In one of the interviews, Shriya stated that she will be playing the wife role of Ajay Devgn in 'RRR'.

Now, murmurs are doing the rounds that Shriya is out of the project. If latest reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Rajamouli is believed to have removed Shriya's role from RRR as it was adding to the length of the film. If this news becomes true, then Shriya will miss a great opportunity to be a part of the magnum opus. But as we known, Rajamouli is not one of those filmmakers to make such hasty decisions. He always stands by his words and stays true to the script. It remains to be seen how much of truth there is in this news.

RRR is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen in lead roles and this is their first multistarrer project. Expectations are riding high on this project and the film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.