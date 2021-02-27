Shreya Ghoshal's Most Favourite Song Is From Mahesh Babu's Movie, Check It Out!

Shreya Ghoshal - Does this name needs any introduction? Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most talented singers in the world of Cinema. Shreya Ghosal is a playback singer, songwriter, composer and music producer. She has received many awards - four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and ten Filmfare Awards South. She crooned songs in various film industries and set her mark as one of the leading playback singers of Indian cinema.

In an interview, Shreya said that she used to be very busy with her recordings, music concerts, etc., but now due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything has changed. She said that during the coronavirus induced lockdown, she took time to have a chat with her dear ones and learnt new things, gave time to herself and did many other things.

In a recent interview with a media channel, Shreya said that 'Teri Ore' is one of her favourite songs and the other one was 'Yeh Ishq Hai' from Jab We Met. In Telugu she said that 'Nuvvemmaya Chesavokaani' is one of her all time favourite songs. This song is from the movie, Okkadu, a Telugu action film written and directed by Gunasekhar. Mahesh Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Prakash Raj acted in the lead roles. The movie turned out as the blockbuster. Mani Sharma composed music for the film. She said that Mani Sharma is her all time favourite music director. She said that she has sung many songs for DSP.

Here is the song, 'Nuvvemmaya Chesavokaani' from the film, Okkadu.

(Courtesy: YouTube)