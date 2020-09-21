Show Lovers Are Praising Dethadi Harika: Find Out Why

The fourth edition of Telugu Bigg Boss, which is being hosted by actor Nagarjuna is gathering good responses from several quarters. The host of the show stated that the fourth edition of Bigg Boss has recoded the highest TRP ratings among all the seasons in Sunday's episode.

In the last night's episode, Nagarjuna made housemates and audiences glued to their seats. He announced that Dethadi Harika was eliminated and asked Harika to pack her bags and come to the stage. All the housemates were shocked when Harika was walking out of the house.

After, tears and hugs, when Harika was waiting at the gate, Nagarjuna gave a twist to the tale and said that Harika wasn’t eliminated and it was just a fake elimination. Nagarjuna made a prank to teach the housemates not to take the nominations for granted.

Now, Harika is winning the hearts of the audience. Do you know, why? She took her elimination very sportively. She said that she doesn't have any qualms with it and everyone played the game. She welcomed the elimination part without crying and show lovers are impressed for it. If you don’t believe us then take a look at the tweets:

#Harika What a girl you are, such a Sport, Cool attitude. I am impressed 😎😎. You took the whole elimination very sportively!!

#BiggBossTelugu4 — Deepthi She/Her/Hers (@Deepthi8719) September 20, 2020

Wow nice twist at the end within few mins felt like what the hell it is how come #Harika eliminated. At the end it was a gud advice to housemates and happy ending. This season Telugu biggboss awesome.#BiggBossTelugu4 — Saranya Sampath (@SaranyaSampathJ) September 20, 2020