Short Film Birth Trailer Out

Boundless Media today unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the short film Birth, featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey in lead roles. Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media, Birth also stars Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles. The short film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 27th August 2022.

The trailer shows how Meera (Shreya Dhanwanthary), a pregnant entrepreneur, is encouraged by her husband to join a maternity centre, Happy Moms. Run by the matronly and domineering Mama Nithya (Lillete Dubey), Happy Moms focuses on alternative pregnancy counselling practices. As Meera gets conditioned by Mama Nithya and starts losing her identity over time, she suddenly has a moment of clarity. Meera realizes how deep this conspiracy runs where even her family and friends are complicit, and she has to climb out of this vicious pit.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “Birth is a very different film. I was able to take up on the challenges that are faced by a pregnant woman through this movie. Meera is a career driven and family-oriented woman, who gets in the societal pressure of giving birth to a ‘Champion’. I am so honored to be a part of this film and work with people who have such unique vision.”

Lillete Dubey said, “When I was approached for the film, I was excited as the script was very unusual & powerful and the treatment very different. It explores the struggle women face in society as they prepare for childbirth and how the pressure of it all gets to them in the process. I feel ‘Birth’ will be another relevant addition to important women-centric films, and I am sure the audience will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it! I’m delighted Natasha produced it and I had a wonderful co actor like Shreya to work with!”

Watch Birth, a gripping thriller short film, releasing on 27th August 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Birth trailer here