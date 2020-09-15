The fourth season of India’s biggest reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by King Nagarjuna, is grabbing the headlines ever since its premiere. For the first time in a reality show, the show organizers have roped an old woman and she is none other than ‘Gangavva’. She is winning the hearts of the audience and her name is trending on all social media platforms.

Former Bigg Boss winner Kaushal Manda extended his support and assured that the Kaushal army will also help her to become the winner of this season. Gangavva enjoys a decent fan following outside the house. Akkineni Nagarjuna is also a big fan of Gangavva.

Speculations are doing rounds that Gangavva will stay in the house until five weeks. Reports claim that there is an agreement between show organizers and Gangavva. She is getting paid better when compared to other contestants. We are pretty sure that Gangavva can reach up to the finals.

But, due to her age and other issues, the show organizers are planning to keep her in the show for only four to five weeks. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

The original format of Bigg Boss to eliminate any contestant will ultimately depend upon the votes. Gangavva is an Internet sensation and we think that she is going to get higher votes than others. Show lovers wouldn’t agree if Gangavva exits the show in the middle as she is the big entertainer. Let’s hope that she will stay in the house for the whole season.