Vijay's much-awaited film Master has released in theatres. The film was supposed to release in April 2020 but they have pushed the release date to January due to COVID-19. Probably, it could have taken one year for Vijay and Master team to complete the film. The film unit wants to give a theatrical experience to movie buffs and audience. They have waited for theatres to open after much delay Master has seen the light of the day on Wednesday, 13 January.

Last night, the film premieres were held in foreign countries and Master has opened to mixed reviews from fans and audience alike. If sources are to be believed, Vijay's Master first day shows are getting cancelled in Telugu states as it met with mixed reviews and they seem to be given to Ravi Teja's Krack which is doing fantastic business at the box office.

Paid trackers kuda movie average antunnaru ante inka #MasterFilm assam ke..... Make way for #krack from tommorow 😎 — P Veera Shanker 💥🔥 (@Ravi8753098) January 13, 2021

Due to master disaster reports. Shows are getting cancelled. Krack and Eeswaran will take most of the shows from master.#Master #Eeswaran #Krack pic.twitter.com/6RZM3OMKy9 — மிஸ்டர்.உத்தமன் (@MrUthaman) January 13, 2021

Biggest diaster wow #Krack

Tomorrow nunchi penchindi theaters https://t.co/Kuvcd6k32S — VINOD CHOWHAN (@LVINOD12) January 13, 2021

It is for the first time, Malavika Mohanan has paired up with Vijay. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Dheena, Ramesh Thilak are seen in key roles. Keep watching this space for more updates.