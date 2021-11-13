Shocking Eviction In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: After a long await another weekend has arrived and we are all set to witness the tenth week elimination process in the house. It's time for Tollywood actor and BBT host Nagarjuna to return to the Bigg Boss sets and school the contestants as well as entertain the viewers.

For the unversed, RJ Kajal, Siri, Anchor Ravi, Maanas, and RJ Kajal have been nominated for this week's elimination round. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss is likely to evict Maanas from the house this week. It is being speculated that Maanas might leave the house in Sunday's episode.

If not Maanas, RJ Kajal is anothe name that is being heard. But if Maanas gets evicted, then it would certainly come as a shock to the small screen viewers. Let's wait and watch who is going to get eliminated in Sunday's episode.