Shobhita Rana Is A Big Fan Of Prabhas, Says " He's My Favourite Actor”

Kannada Actress Shobitha Rana was a guest of honor at Zak Jewels Expo which was happened in Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. In a media interaction, she talked about her future projects in Telugu. If you a hardcore fan of Shobitha Rana. You must read this. Did you know the favourite actor of Shobitha Rana? Any wild guesses.

There's no prize money for guessing. Shobitha Rana is a die-hard fan of Prabhas. We are damn sure, if she ever gets a chance to work with me. She won't deny it. She will give a nod to the film without reading the script. Who will miss a chance to work with Prabhas because he is a pan Indian actor.

On the career front, Shobitha Rana is awaiting for the release of 'Incoming Call' and the film is in the post-production stage. The film is slated for release sometime in March. She was last seen in Shadow which was released on February 5. The film did extremely well at the box office. She's also reading few scripts in Telugu. It remains to be seen to whom she's going to team up for a new project.