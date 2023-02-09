Shiva Vedha First Day Collection Prediction

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar's telugu dubbed version Shiva Vedha has released in theatres. The film earned mixed reviews from all quarters. All Shiva Rajkumar fans are raving about the film.

It appears like Shiva Rajkumar's Shiva Vedha would register somewhere close to between Rs 2 cr on opening day at the box office. The film's fate truly depends on the talk of the film.

The film is written and directed by Harsha. Besides Shiva Rajkumar, Ganavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Shwetha Chengappa and Kuru Prathap are seen in supporting roles.

Vedha was released in December 2022 and received positive responses from critics and audiences. Now, the Telugu version of Shiva Vedha is running successfully in theatres.