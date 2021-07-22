Shekar Master is Dead, Google Goofup Upsets Fans!

Sekhar Master is one of the best dance masters in Tollywood. He has worked with all the top Telugu actors. The choreographer has earned his own fan following in Telugu states and made a place for himself in the industry.

However, it emerged recently that when one of the fans of Sekhar master was trying to research something related to the dance master on the internet search engine, shockingly enough, Google threw up results which stating Sekhar Master had on July 3, 2003, in Chennai.

Sekhar Master fans are upset with google showing factually incorrect details about Sekhar Master.

They are trolling google badly on social media. They are wondering how can Google show a living legend as dead. Internet has to show only accurate information about celebrities, Sekhar fans are asking google. It remains to be seen how Sekhar master is going to react to this news about him.

Let's hope Google rectifies this soon and avoids such grave mistakes in the future.

Talking about the choreographer's films, Sekhar Master recently choreographed Sai Pallavi for Saranga Dariya song in the much talked about movie, Love Story. The song has clocked countless views on social media. It has also become a rage amongst music lovers. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.