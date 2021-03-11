Sharwanand's Sreekaram Twitter Review

Sharwanand starrer 'Sreekaram' has arrived in theatres across the Telugu states. Sharwanand fans and the Telugu audience had been waiting with bated to catch the movie on the big screen. Wonder how the movie has shaped up? Well, the first reports about the film from those who have already managed to watch the early shows of the film are coming in. The film features Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles. Mickey J Meyer has scored the music of the film and the songs are already topping the charts. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Kishore Reddy. Check out

Sreekaram Twitter Review and Audience Response

@priyankaamohan impressed everyone with her cute looks and dance as #chaithra Special mention to DOP #Yuvraj for his visuals and extraordinary bgm by @MickeyJMeyer as always. ఉమ్మడి వ్యవసాయానికి శ్రీకారం ❤️❤️#Sreekaram Must watch.@14ReelsPlus @RaamAchanta — Sita Sai Krishna Perumalla (@sitasaikrishnap) March 10, 2021

Interval 👍

Starting from the scene with Murali Sharma, the following 30 min before the interval will definitely connect with audience 👍

Udyogam vasthe amma ni baga cheskundham ani ankunna ra, ipudu udyogam tappa inkem chusko lekapotunna 👏

Very relatable dialogue...#Sreekaram — PA1😎 (@PA1akhil) March 11, 2021