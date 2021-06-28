Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham First Look Poster Is Out!

Young and promising hero Sharwanand’s 30th film is directed by debutant Shree Karthick and bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under ‘Dream Warrior Pictures’. The movie has dialogues by Tharun Bhascker.

The makers have unveiled title and first look poster of the film today. Titled Oke Oka Jeevitham, the first look poster looks intriguing, as it discloses theme of the movie billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements.

Sharwanand can be seen carrying guitar on his back. While one side of the poster shows greenery, post office, letter, music cassette, kites etc, the other side sees factories, cell tower, mobile, music system, flight etc. The poster simply describes the impact of globalization.

Telugu girl Ritu Varma stars opposite Sharwa, along with Vennela Kishore and Priyadharshi playing the supporting roles. It’s a worthy mention that Amala Akkineni is doing an important role in the film.

The music for this film is composed by Jakes Bejoy. ‘Dear Comrade’ fame cinematographer and editor, Sujeeth Sarang and Sreejith Sarang are also part of this movie.

Sharwanand has huge following among family audiences and this film is going to equally cater to family viewers as well as the youth. In fact, films with mother-son bonding will enthrall all sections.

The shooting of Oke Oka Jeevitham was wrapped up already.