Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram Trailer Tops Trends

Versatile actors Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer intense love and action drama Maha Samudram has been carrying enormous buzz, ever since it was announced. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the makers are setting the bar high every time they came up with a new update. Yesterday, theatrical trailer of the movie was out and the response for the same is overwhelming from all the corners.

Sharwanand’s different shades and intense performance, Siddharth’s wonderful portrayal, alongside Ajay Bhupathi’s intriguing narration and top-notch technical standards made this trailer becoming a sensation. The trailer is presently trending top with 4.5 Million + views and 150K+ likes. It is the fastest to reach the mark for hero Sharwanand.

“#MahaSamudram Trailer stirring up with INTENSE EMOTIONS❤️‍🔥 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 #𝟏 𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞 🔥with 150K+ Likes & 4.5M + Views ,” informed the makers.

The trailer is full of intense emotions and further hikes prospects on Maha Samudram.

Raj Thota and Chaitan Bharadwaj handled cinematography and music departments respectively. Sunkara Ramabrahmam is producing the movie on Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner.

Maha Samudram will release worldwide on October 14th as Dussehra special.

Cast: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, KGF Ramchandra Raju and others

