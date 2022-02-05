Sharwanand's Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu First Single Is Out

Young and happening hero Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu under the direction of Tirumala Kishore is one of the most awaited movies. The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas features most sought-after actress Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.

The film’s musical promotions kick-started with the team releasing title track Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu tuned by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The protagonist is seen expressing his frustration on all the females who are the reason for his failures. He also blames them for being the reason for him not getting married. The lyrics penned by Sri Mani are quirky. Besides composing this foot tapping number, Devi Sri Prasad also crooned it.

Sharwanand is seen enacting some mass dances in the song that also shows all the leading ladies of the movie including Rashmika Mandanna who’s paired opposite him. The title track is a perfect choice to start the musical promotions of the movie.

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features some stellar cast.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Demands Fancy Remuneration For Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s Film?



Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is getting ready for its theatrical release on February 25th.