Sharwanand' Sreekaram First Day Collection Prediction

Sharwanand's forthcoming flick Sreekaram will soon hit the screens. This will be Sharwanand's first film released this year post-lockdown.

The Tollywood actor seems to have pinned huge hopes on Sreekaram. The film revolves around how a well-educated person becomes a farmer like his father. The son has a chance to become the CEO of the company but he chooses to become a farmer.

The film trailer has received a thunderous response from all quarters. If reports are to be believed, Advance booking for Sreekaram is going on in full swing and tickets are selling like hot cakes in the Telugu states. Most of the first day shows got filled in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Looking at the advance booking, Sreekaram is likely to fetch Rs 5 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film collections are likely to pick up after the movie release. It all depends upon the judgement of the audience.

The film is directed by Kishore Reddy and co-produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under their production house 14 Reels Plus. Veteran actor Sai Kumar and Sathya will appear in pivotal roles. Watch this space for review and collections.