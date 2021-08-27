Sharwanand, Siddharth Maha Samudram Release Date Locked

When all proficient people associate for a film, the outcome will be a magnum opus. In that scenario, Maha Samudram, featuring talented actors Sharwanand and Siddharth essaying the lead roles, a skillful maker Ajay Bhupathi directing and an established production house AK Entertainments producing it, is certainly a masterpiece.

The makers of Maha Samudram have come up with an exciting update by announcing its release date through a new poster featuring Sharwanand, Siddharth pointing guns to each other and Aditi Rao Hydari having fun time in an ocean (samudram). Both Sharwa and Sid appear in ferocious avatars, while Aditi looks pretty here.

Maha Samudram will be releasing worldwide in theatres on October 14th.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the female leads in the film.

Chaitan Bharadwaj has rendered soundtracks and the first song Hey Rambha song got terrific response. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.