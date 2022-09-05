Sharwanand Confident About Oke Oka Jeevitham

Young actor Sharwanand is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Sharwanand's selection of stories attracts youngsters. Most of his films are message-oriented. Are you a fan of Sharwanand and miss seeing him on the silver screen? Then, gear up guys, Sharwanand's much-awaited film Oke Oka Jeevitham is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

Sharwanand has pinned huge hopes on Oke Oka Jeevitham. If you look at Sharwanand, his face is glowing and he is pretty confident about the film. During the time of Maha Samudram, Sharwanand was away from the media, and did not speak much about the film. Now, Sharwanand is taking part in every promotion of Oke Oka Jeevitham. The film's trailer, teaser and Amma song from the film have raised curiosity levels among the audience.

Recently, Oke Oka Jeevitham press meet was held in Hyderabad, Sharwanand shared how special Oke Oka Jeevitham would be for him and how well the audience is going to connect to it. Sharwa was asked to talk about his long-term association with Dream Warrior pictures as they are the producers of Oke Oka Jeevitham.

He said, "I have been working with Dream Warrior Pictures for the past ten to 12 years. I have seen them since the beginning of my journey. I saw Prabhu garu's intention of providing good content. Now, they have nearly 12 to 20 films in their pipeline.

Prabhu always encourages and supports new talent, if you take the example of Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is saving films and making wonderful films. I'm lucky to have him. I'm really thankful to Dream Warrior for their constant support. I'm always indebted to Dream Warrior Pictures for giving up a beautiful movie.

Coming back to Oke Oka Jeevitham, the film is directed by debutant Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Amala Akkineni is going to make a guest appearance in the film. Ritu Varma is the love interest of Sharwanand in the film.