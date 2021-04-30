Sharwanand’s Sreekaram Gets Record Views On Sun NXT

Opting to do distinctive roles, versatile Telugu hero Sharwanand won accolades for his exceptional show in his last movie Sreekaram. Sharwanand appeared as a software engineer who quits his job to become a farmer. Director Kishor B too got appreciation for coming up with an inspirational subject for his debut flick.

Sreekaram is now being streaming on the Sun NXT app. Guess what? The film has received record views in a short period to become the most viewed Telugu movie on Sun NXT application.

There is lots of content of five different languages is accessible in the platform. Still, Sreekaram garnered millions of views has broken all previous records.

Priyanka Arul Mohan has paired opposite Sharwanand in the film produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus.

Sai Madhav Burra provided dialogues, while Mickey J Meyer rendered soundtracks.