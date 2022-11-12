Like Share Subscribe Is Special, Says Santosh Shobhan

Young and talented hero Santosh Shobhan was recently seen in a comedy caper, Like Share Subscribe which is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Following the release, he has shared an emotional note.

“The first time I faced the camera was back in March of 2010 as I delivered my first lines with incredible Mohan Krishna Indraganti calling the cut. That day my dream came true and I can never take it for granted.” Santosh said.

“Like Share Subscribe is one of the most special films of my life as it was made with a lot of love and good intentions. It’s my second collaboration with brother/director, Merlapaka Gandhi and first of many with the Amazon Faria Abdullah. I would like to thank Sudarshan, Brahmans sir, Mirchi Kiran, our DOP Vasanth, music directed Pravin and Ram: and the entire cast and crew of film who worked ever so hard to make it happen.”

“Albeit we have fallen short. The love and encouragement that was given to us by our wonderful audience has made us feel belonged and not alone. It is truly humbling. Thank You” Santosh wrote in an open letter to the audience.